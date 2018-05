Vacation Turns Deadly For North Dakota Native And Her Husband

Janet Veit and Brian Schumacher were fly-fishing when both were swept away

A Minnesota couple has died while vacationing in Iceland.

A U.S. Embassy representative says Janet Veit and Brian Schumacher of La Crescent were fly-fishing when both were swept away on Sunday.

Janet and Brian were both 48-years-old.

The couple’s bodies have been recovered and will be flown home for services in La Crescent.

Janet was born and raised in Mooreton, North Dakota and attended UND.