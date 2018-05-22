Veterans Greeted By Huge Welcome Home After Honor Flight

It was the culmination of a two day whirlwind trip to celebrate our nation's heroes and honor those who died serving our country.

FARGO, ND — 88 veterans are back home from their first honor flight.

When they got back to Fargo last night, they were celebrated with hugs, kisses, plenty of thanks and even a band.

Dozens of people showed up at Hector International Airport, which brought tears to many of the veterans’ eyes.