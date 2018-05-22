Wentz Mobile in Eagles First OTA

Eagles and NFL open OTA's on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — In a never–ending checklist of benchmarks to hit for the NFL off season, Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles can check off the start of OTA’s. The defending super bowl champs had their first organized team activity.

Wentz still has a little ways to go to recover from his knee injury, but he was out practicing with a brace. The goal for him is still to be ready to go by week one. He says the path to recovery isn’t linear. Sometimes he takes big steps forward while other times he’s battling a lot of soreness.

Wentz says he wants to keep working hard to get his team back to the Super Bowl.

“Obviously with the injured guys, guys who didn’t get a chance to play in that game, there’s an extra sense of motivation, an extra sense of not letting everybody get complacent,” Wentz said. “On the flip side of that, i know the leaders that we have. I know the guys in that locker room, the character of that locker room, where i don’t expect it to be an issue regardless. But again, i don’t think it hurts to have those other guys like myself coming back with a little chip on their shoulder, a little extra motivation.”