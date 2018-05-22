Woman Accidentally Drives Car Into Sherwin Williams

FARGO, N.D. -- Essentia Health Medical Equipment and Supplies hosted an open house to showcase its products. Numerous items were available from wheelchairs to food pumps to custom prosthetics. Anyone in the community can purchase…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- It was a shock for workers at Sherwin Williams in Grand Forks. A car driven by 70-year-old Sue Anderson of Williams, Minnesota ended up inside the store around 2 o'clock this afternoon. Police say it appears…
DILWORTH, Minn. - Gov. Mark Dayton was going to stop by Dilworth Elementary School Wednesday. But bad weather in Washington D.C. has delayed his flight home so his trips to Dilworth and Duluth have been called off. While visiting students…