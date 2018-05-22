Woman Accidentally Drives Car Into Sherwin Williams

Grand Forks Police Say it appears Anderson hit the gas instead of the brakes

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It was a shock for workers at Sherwin Williams in Grand Forks.

A car driven by 70-year-old Sue Anderson of Williams, Minnesota ended up inside the store around 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Police say it appears Anderson hit the gas instead of the brakes and drove into the store, causing extensive damage.

Anderson and a passenger were checked out for injuries but were not taken to the hospital.

She was issued a citation for failing to have her vehicle under control.