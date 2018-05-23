Air Force Commander Removed From Post After Mishaps

Explosives and a machine gun From Minot Air Force Base were lost

MINOT, N.D. — A security group commander at Minot Air Force Base has been removed from his post after explosives and a machine gun were lost.

Col. Jason Beers of the 91st Security Forces Group has been removed from command.

The 91st Missile Wing commander cited loss of trust and confidence.

A container of ammunition was lost on May 1 when it fell off a vehicle in transit and has not been found.

A machine gun was discovered missing May 16 during a routine weapons inventory.

The base is now doing an inventory of all its weapons due to the loss of the gun.