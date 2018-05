App of the Week: Long Picture

The long and the short of combining pictures and words.

It can be really useful to hang on to text messages, especially when they’re a series of exchanges you need to refer to later on. But sometimes those screen grabs can go on for pages and pages.

And what about the pictures you take of objects that are just too huge to fit in a single shot? Same problem.

That’s where today’s App of the Week comes in. Check it out with Francie Black.