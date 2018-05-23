Fargo South Students Celebrate a Different Kind of “Senior P.R.A.N.K. Day”

The students went to various elementary schools in Fargo to teach kids different activities

FARGO, N.D. — Seniors at Fargo South High School spent one of their last days of school helping out kids at various elementary schools.

Groups of seniors went to six elementary schools in Fargo to play games with students as part of Senior P.R.A.N.K. Day

But in this case, PRANK stands for People Really Appreciate Nice Kids.

Fargo South students embraced the chance to spend quality time with younger kids.

“It’s a lot of fun. The kids make it pretty great and I think they’re having just as much fun as we are. It’s a really good thing especially seeing us as seniors doing this and they’re going to get excited about doing this, and that’s gonna make them want to graduate,” said Dawson Breyer, a senior at Fargo South.

At Eagles Elementary, the kids played with a parachute, and competed in various games like kickball, relay races, and pass the ring.