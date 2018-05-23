Suspect Still on the Loose after Stabbing Fargo Resident with Pair of Scissors

The incident occurred on the 200 block of 6th Avenue North near downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Around 2:30 Wednesday morning, a Fargo resident pulled up near his house on the 200 block of 6th Avenue North when a stranger knocked on his car door demanding a ride home.

“My buddy attempted to defuse the situation by just simply turning his back and attempting to go in the home as the man or whomever it is like boom, hit him in the side of the head with the scissors,” said Mark Anderson, the roommate of the victim.

The victim did not suffer any life threatening injuries, but saw the suspect drop his scissors and flee the scene on foot.

“It seems like there was a 15 minute delay from the time the suspect fled and when the victim called it in,” said Jessica Schindeldecker with the Fargo Police Department.

Anderson said random acts of violence don’t usually happen in this neighborhood but he feels his neighbors should be prepared in case an incident occurs.

Even with the surprise nature of the attack, Anderson said his roommate is going to make a full recovery.

“He didn’t really need stitches. There was a deep gnash and some other stuff, but luckily it was only a pair of scissors,” said Anderson.

Although the victim is alright, the Fargo Police Department warns people to be more observant late at night.

“When you’re getting out of your vehicle or getting into your vehicle, don’t be distracted by your phone or other items, so have your keys available, or if you’re in your vehicle and somebody approaches you, don’t open the door. Stay in your vehicle with the doors locked or drive away if possible,” said Schindeldecker.

Once they got to the scene, the Fargo Police Department conducted a K9 search of the area.