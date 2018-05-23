Get Ready to Grab Your Swimsuit Soon! Island Park Refills Pool for Summer

Opening day is June 4
Danielle Church,

FARGO, N.D. — With temperatures rising above 80, pretty soon you’ll be able to cool off at one of the many local pools in the metro.

Fargo Park District has started to fill up Island Park’s Pool for the summer.

The facility takes up to 420,000 gallons of water, which is why the process lasts for a whole day.

Park service crews scrubbed and cleaned the entire space yesterday.

Island Park is one of five public pools in Fargo.

“Island Park is our largest pool by volume and capacity. Just started filling it last night. It’s about a 24 hour process to fill. The pool is open June 4. I hope it’s a great place for kids to come out and enjoy the weather,” said Josh Mathern, Fargo Park District forman.

Swimming passes are on sale now with the Fargo Park District.

