NDSU Begins Fundraising for a New Indoor Football Practice Facility

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) —The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education today granted approval to fundraise up to $37.2 million for a new indoor football practice facility at North Dakota State University.

The entire cost of the proposed facility will be privately funded. Pending state legislative approval, construction will start as soon as the necessary funding is secured.

NDSU will build two artificial turf fields – one indoors and one outdoors – on the site of the current practice fields near the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. The indoor facility will be a full 120 yards long and 60 yards wide with a 70-foot height clearance over the field.

The operational side of the building will include a locker room, team meeting room and sports medicine facilities, and the strength and performance center will include a weight room and fueling station.

The new indoor facility will be a multi-use space accommodating outdoor sports such as soccer, softball, golf, baseball and track and field with specialized netting and equipment. It will replace the inflatable dome over Dacotah Field, which is only available for seasonal use in the winter and spring.

To inquire about opportunities to contribute to this project, please call the NDSU Athletics development office at (701) 231-7447.

Matt Larsen , Director of Athletics

“One thing that has separated Bison Athletics from other institutions across the nation is our relentless commitment to excellence. A critical component for our continued success is the addition of a permanent indoor practice facility. With the large majority of student-athletes training year-round, and given the harsh winter weather conditions in Fargo, a climate-controlled facility for practice and training allows for uninterrupted, high-level preparation in all seasons.”

Chris Klieman , Head Football Coach

“The NDSU football program’s standard of excellence continues to be raised each year. The addition of a permanent indoor practice facility is just another step in our vision of excellence. The need for a permanent indoor practice facility is greater than it has ever been. There will be a great impact on our program, player in-season preparedness, and year-round player development.”

Matt Johnson , Head Women’s Golf Coach

“The size of the facility will allow us to hit full wedge shots up to 100 yards and to hit all clubs up to the driver into the netted wall. The length of the facility is enough that our players can see what the ball is doing and have confidence in knowing where the shots will end up. In conjunction with our new short game facility, we are able to fully prepare our players for competition even in the heart of winter.”