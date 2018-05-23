North Fargo Scissor Attack

Sgt Matt Ysteboe tells KFGO News, it happened outside a home in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A man escaped serious injury in a random attack in Fargo.

The victim had just arrived home when a stranger knocked on his car window and demanded a ride.

The driver refused and was then stabbed in the neck area with a scissors.

His injuries were not serious.

His attacker dropped the weapon and fled south.

Police set up a wide perimeter in the neighborhood, just north of downtown, and conducted an extensive search, including the use of a k-9, but were unable to find the suspect. There was a slight delay in reporting the assault.

The suspect is a black male, believed to be in his mid-20’s, with a beard, who was wearing dark clothing.