Sheyenne Senior Ashlen Wright Receives Coca-Cola Scholarship

Wright is one of 150 students nationwide to win the honor

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A Sheyenne High School senior is one of 150 students nationwide to win a scholarship from Coca–Cola.

Ashlen Wright was named a Coke scholar, earning a $20,000 college scholarship and a trip to Atlanta to attend a leadership seminar.

Wright is a student volunteer with Imagine Thriving in Fargo, pairing students who are battling depression with the proper professional resources.

She will officially receive the award from a representative from Coca–Cola in a ceremony next Wednesday at Sheyenne High School.