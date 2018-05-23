Stockert’s Complete-Game Shutout Lifts NDSU Baseball to Victory in the Summit League Tournament Opener

NDSU baseball earns a 2-0 victory over the Western Illinois University Leathernecks

TULSA, Okla. (NDSU Athletics) — Blake Stockert’s one-hit, complete-game shutout and stellar defense helped the North Dakota State University baseball team earn a 2-0 victory over the Western Illinois University Leathernecks Wednesday, May 23, in the opening game of The Summit League tournament at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

North Dakota State (26-22) advanced in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament with the win, and is slated to play either South Dakota State or Oral Roberts Thursday, May 24, at 6 p.m.

Stockert, a senior left-hander from Alexandria, Minn., went the distance for the second time this season, tossing nine innings and allowing no earned runs on just one hit with five strikeouts and three walks to improve to 5-3 on the mound.

Sophomore Carter Thompson extended his team-best hitting streak to 14 games with two hits, and added a run scored and RBI, leading the Bison at the plate.

After retiring Western Illinois (17-30) in order through the first two innings, Stockert gave up a walk to WIU’s Drue Galassi to lead-off the bottom of the third inning. Galassi was able to advance to third base on a wild pitch and ground out, but Drew Fearing made a diving stop at second base on a ground ball and fired it to catcher Nick Emanuel , who was able to tag Galssi out at the plate, keeping the game scoreless.

North Dakota State jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth after Thompson crossed home plate on Matt Elsenpeter’s sacrifice fly to center.

NDSU extended its lead to 2-0 with a run in the sixth when Thompson hit a single to right center that allowed Jayse McLean to score. Elsenpeter put on a defensive clinic at third base in the bottom-half of the inning, recording all three outs to keep Western Illinois off the base paths.

Thompson continued the defensive showcase for the Bison when he made a diving catch in right-center field on a fly ball off the bat of Steve McShane for the third out of the seventh inning.

Deion Thompson recorded the only hit of the game for WIU to lead the Leathernecks offensively.

Western Illinois’ Ryan Dunne (4-7) suffered the loss after giving up two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and five walks in seven inning.