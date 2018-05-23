Third Graders Perform at One Million Cups

They sang about subjects they learned throughout the school year

FARGO, N.D. — Third graders from Clara Barton Elementary got to show off what they’ve learned this school year by singing songs for the community.

The songs covered a variety of subjects, from literacy to geography to social studies.

Kids in Cheryl Bombenger’s class researched each of the topics they sang about as they learned them throughout the school year.

The students performed at One Million Cups, a program that’s designed to educate and connect entrepreneurs.

“It’ll be fun because we’ve been practicing all year our songs, and then we’ve been practicing just these few songs in the past month to get ready for it,” third grader Nyah Romaine said.

This is the third year that Bombenger has put on the performance with her class.