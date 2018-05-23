Viking’s Head Coach Zimmer Reacts to New NFL Kneeling Policy

The NFL will fine teams when players and personnel kneel during the Star Spangled Banner

EAGAN, Minn. — NFL owners voted Wednesday to fine players and personnel who kneel for the National Anthem beginning this season.

If players do not wish to stand for the Star Spangled Banner, they will now be allowed to remain in the locker room until after the Anthem is over.

The controversy began when former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick starting kneeling to protest police brutality.

Vikings head coach Mike Simmer was told about the new policy after his team’s second OTA.

“I was proud of my team last year,” Zimmer said. “They stood for the anthem. I think it’s important that we stand for the anthem. I think it’s important that we represent our country the right way. A lot of people have died for that flag, and that flag represents our country and what we stand for, and so I think that’s important.”

Teams will be fined for players who kneel, and one policy change gives teams the right to punish players however they see fit.