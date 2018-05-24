Instacart Comes to North Dakota: Nation’s Largest On-Demand Grocery Delivery Service

It's simple. Download the app or go to their website, shop your favorite local grocery store and for just $5.95 schedule a delivery

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Imagine Uber but for groceries…You can hop on an app or on the web and order your groceries instantaneously.

Well now it’s not imaginary, it’s real and happening right here in the valley.

Say goodbye to long checkout lines and carrying those heavy items out of the store.

“You get a joke that I’ve never had to pick up a case of water again in my life,” said Matt Leiseth, the President of Hornbacher’s.

And say hello to instacart.

“It’s extremely exciting to be in North Dakota. This is one of our last few states that we’re entering,” said Martha Vargas, the Instacart Representative.

It’s simple. Download the app or go to their website, shop your favorite local grocery store and for just $5.95 schedule a delivery.

“In general it becomes one less task for that person those people to actually have to fulfill in the week,” Vargas said.

Instacart has partnered with Hornbacher’s, Family Fare, Costco, Natural Grocers, and CVS Pharmacy in Fargo, Grand Forks and Moorhead.

But people question: Will the product be just as good as when you shop yourself?

“Whether it’s delivered, picked up or if they bought it in store we’re always going to stand behind our fresh products at Hornbachers so they’d never have to worry about the quality,” Leiseth said.

Those with instacart are going through the aisles checking your order, picking out each item on that list and replacing it with anything that may be sold out with something similar.

The company doesn’t need to do your entire shop either.

If you are someone who likes to pick out your own bananas but wants a case of soda delivered to your home, they can take that weight off your shoulders.

“We say not only young people, young families, but also older people who it may take a little longer to get through the store as well people that don’t have vehicles,” Vargas said.

It may not be for everyone, but Vargas says once you start you won’t want to stop.

Today kicks off their first day at Fargo, Moorhead and Grand Forks locations.

For a limited time, they are offering 20 dollars off your first order of $35 or more and free delivery.