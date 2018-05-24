Treating Yourself to a Root Beer Float to Give Back with Hornbacher’s

This weekend at all Hornbacher's locations in the metro and Grand Forks, you can get a root beer float for just 50 cents

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Separately vanilla ice cream and root beer are delicious.

But together they create an American classic that not only tastes great but it can also make a difference!

This weekend at all Hornbacher’s locations in the metro and Grand Forks, you can get a root beer float for just 50 cents.

All of the money raised will benefit United Way in Cass, Clay and Grand Forks counties

Those with United Way say it’s awesome to continually see local organizations wanting to give back.

“So it’s a fun tradition Hornbacher’s does, the root beer floats, it’s fun to see families coming in for groceries and have a little sweet treat on behalf of their community. It has become a fun tradition and I hope the community enjoys it and they certainly are helping people in need when they just stop by and get that treat at Hornbacher’s this weekend,” said Kristina Hein, with United Way of Cass Clay.

Pick up a root beer float at Fargo, Moorhead or Grand Forks Hornbacher’s locations from 3 to 7 Friday and 11 to 6 on Saturday.