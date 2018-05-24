Faulty Smoke Alarm Causes Brief Evacuation of Hector International Airport

The Fargo Fire Department was able to reset the alarm in a matter of minutes

FARGO, N.D. — Passengers were briefly evacuated from Hector International Airport after a dead battery caused smoke alarms to go off.

The faulty battery led to a system malfunction earlier this morning, causing passengers and staff to leave the airport.

After the brief delay and a fire department investigation, the situation was resolved, and operations continued as normal.

“The fire department responded to verify and reset, then passengers were allowed back into the terminal, and some were rescreened and had to go back through the checkpoint. That probably caused a few delays but everything turned out fine, everyone was safe, and it went just like clockwork,” said Shawn Dobberstein, the Executive Director of the Fargo Municipal Airport Authority.

Dobberstein says the airport updates its smoke alarm system batteries once a year.