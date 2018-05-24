Higher Crude Oil Prices Are Great News For North Dakota’s Bottom Line

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Oil and gas tax collections in North Dakota are running 25 percent above forecast due to rebounding crude prices. A report by the Legislature's research arm shows oil and gas revenue is $1.6 billion for the current…
JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- A woman who called police about a possible intruder ended up in handcuffs. Police in Jamestown got a call from 36-year-old Stephanie Hess who told them someone was trying to get into her apartment. When police arrived…
GRANT COUNTY, Minn. -- An Elbow Lake, Minnesota woman has been sentenced for illegally voting in the November, 2016, general election. 21-year-old Rebekah Salter was sentenced to 30 days in jail in Grant County with credit for 14 days already…