HS Softball Roundup: EDC Tournament Quarterfinals

Highlights from the first round of the EDC Softball Tournament
Keith Albertson,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Thursday was the first round of the EDC softball tournament at Sheyenne High School in West Fargo.

The top-seeded Packers handled things easily, while Valley City busted loose with a huge offensive performance of 23 runs.

Fargo North and Sheyenne featured much more of a pitchers’ duel, with the Spartans needing to come from behind. Davies knocked off 3-seed Red River 8-5.

(1) West Fargo 10, (8) Fargo South 0
(5) Fargo North 2, (4) Sheyenne 1
(2) Valley City 23, (7) GF Central 0
(6) Davies 8, (3) GF Red River 5

