Man Ejected From Pickup After It’s Rear-Ended By Semi On Interstate 29

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. — A 57-year-old man is dead after his pickup and trailer were rear-ended by a semi on I-29 in Grand Forks County.

The Highway Patrol says the pickup and trailer were pushed into the ditch and caught fire.

The driver was ejected and died.

The crash happened around 6:30 Wednesday evening, about 3 miles north of Thompson.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The patrol says the semi was hauling cattle.