MSUM’s Huber Wins D-II Long Jump Title

Huber flew nearly eight meters to claim the top of the podium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (MSUM Athletics) — A record-shattering performance helped Minnesota State University Moorhead senior Brian Huber cap off his Dragon track and field career in style as he won the NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championship in the long jump on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.

Huber jumped a school record 26-2 1/4 in the long jump finals to claim the first national championship of his career. The Staples, Minn., native is the first NSIC athlete to win the national long jump title, dating back to 1992.

“It’s been a roller coaster for me my last couple of years,” Huber said. “I didn’t make the nationals outdoors last year. To battle back from injury and to come back and win the national title…it is going to take a while for it to set in.”

The last MSUM men’s national champion was Nulle (indoors) in the weight throw in 2003. He was the first NCAA national champion at MSUM. The last MSUM male outdoor champion was Brad Swanson, who won the NAIA Decathlon in 1991. The last national individual champion from the Dragon track and field programs was Jennifer Hensel, who won the pole vault outdoors in 2008.

Huber is the seventh male from Dragon track and field to win a national championship. He joins Chris Nulle (weight throw 2003), Greg Zahalka (three-mile 1993), Brad Swanson (decathlon 1991), John Alin (1,500 in 1985), Ron Graham (two-mile in 1979) and Dave Bergstrom (high jump 1979).