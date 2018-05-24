Sanford Opens Breast Milk Donation Center

Excess milk from mothers will go towards babies in NICUs

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford is starting a milk drop–off center for mothers who want to donate excess breast milk.

Milk collected at Sanford’s Southpointe Clinic will be sent to a Colorado–based non–profit, which will test and distribute the milk to babies across the country.

It will go to infants whose mothers aren’t able to meet the baby’s milk needs.

Women who want to donate milk will go through a screening process and get approval from their provider.

“Anytime a mom has a baby in the NICU, it’s a very stressful time, which makes it harder for her to make the amount of milk she needs for her baby. Our NICU’s are getting more and more busy, so the demand is becoming greater for human milk,” Jackee Haak, lactation manager at Sanford, said.

Women who are interested in donating breast milk can go to milkbankcolorado.org and fill out a screening form.