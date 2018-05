Tech Tip Today: Amazon Echo

Alexa, eavesdropping isn't polite.

We worry about cybersecurity and what the lack thereof can do to our privacy. Our financial well-being, our personal data, our political leanings, even our whereabouts can be all too easily broken into by tech-savvy hackers.

But now, the tech itself could be spying on us in our very homes. Find out whether Alexa could be invading our privacy with Francie Black in this week’s Tech Tip Today.