Local Businesses Go Head-to-Head in Tenth Annual Chamber Corporate Cup

52 businesses and 750 employees gather at MSUM's Nemzek Fieldhouse

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It was not quite a normal day at the office for several workers across the metro.

“Well, our goal is to really just get to know all of our co–workers on a personal level. We get to have fun outside of our work setting,” said Sam Callahan of Anytime Fitness.

Employees from 52 companies including Goldmark, Anytime Fitness, and Cass County Electric Cooperative took to the turf to face off in several events like tug of war, ultimate frisbee, and a new game, scooter dodgeball.

But before the games begin, it’s a competition in its own right to see whom even signs up for the competition.

“This events sell out in twenty minutes, and we do have a 24–person waiting list, so there are twenty two other organizations that wanted to participate but didn’t sign up quick enough,” said Alyssa Ralston, the lead organizer of the event who works in the Young Professionals Network at the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.

The companies competed in events in and around Nemzek Fieldhouse all in the goal to catch the Corporate Cup.

Employers say they love the chance to come out each year and build bonds with each other.

“We’re in the office all day on our computers doing different stuff and so it’s kind of nice to go outside, stretch our legs and compete,” said Joe Sardin, the President of OnSharp.

In her first year organizing the event, Ralston says the point of the games never changes.

“A goal of the Chamber is to support local businesses, and this event helps other organizations support each other and compete in that friendly competition where you’re able to connect with other organizations that you might not connect with otherwise,” said Ralston.

Teams could earn trophies for having the best team spirit and t–shirts, as well as for winning the overall competition.