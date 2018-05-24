Tips For Staying Safe in the Heat

People should know the signs of heat illness

FARGO, N.D. — With warm temperatures coming up, people are reminded stay safe when going outside.

To avoid suffering from heat illness, people should know the symptoms and be prepared beforehand.

Heat exhaustion could be happening if someone feels dizzy and lightheaded and has a rapid pulse and breathing.

Signs of heat stroke include your body not sweating, loss of consciousness, and a body temperature above 103 degrees.

No matter what you’re doing outside, doctors recommend you wear light, loose–fitting clothing and always make sure you stay hydrated.

“Sometimes people think they should have sugary drinks because, ‘gee, I need some energy along with some hydration.’ Generally, we avoid a lot of glucose calories, sugary calories with hydration. Stick to either water or the Gatorade–type drinks,” John Beauclair, a doctor in Sanford’s occupational medicine department, said.

There are some tips for people who do outdoors work specifically.

“Dress in layers, somewhat similar in the way we recommend to people in the cold. As the day heats up, you can take some things off. Wearing a hat is an important thing. Sunscreen’s also an important thing,” he said.

Sunscreen is also essential for children outside.

“The issue with children has to do a lot of time is sun exposure. They forget to put sunscreen on. They get sunburned and it’s like, didn’t take very long. Especially with their skin is relatively new and not having been exposed to the sun in the past,” Beauclair said.

Another group of people that should be careful of the heat is senior citizens.

“Elderly people since they don’t perspire as often— as efficiently at keeping their bodies cool, it’s actually important to keep them out of the hotter environments,” he said.

If you or someone else feels like heat illness is happening, get out of the hot environment and get re-hydrated.

Seek emergency help if somebody collapses.

On average, temperatures in Fargo go above 90 degrees fifteen times during the summer.