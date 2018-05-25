Coach of the Week: Central Cass Softball’s Scott Kost

The Squirrels won the Class-B East Region Tournament this week
Keith Albertson,

CASSELTON, N.D. — In the six full seasons that softball has been sanctioned as a North Dakota high school sport, Central Cass has been a staple in the state final.

The Squirrels have finished on top twice and as runners-up three times. The only time they did not make it to the championship game, they finished in third place.

Scott Kost has been responsible for the team’s success for the better part of a decade, and this year hasn’t been much different.

Central Cass won the region title Wednesday, grabbing the top seed from the East in the process.

Hear Kost talk about his team’s success and the brand new softball facilities in his sit-down interview with KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson.

Related Post

Am Fam HS Play of the Week Nominees: August 25th
Coach of the Week: MSUM Football’s Steve Laq...
Class B State Volleyball: LaMoure One Step Closer ...
Coach of the Week: Fargo South’s Tyler Kosel

You Might Like

Ruck Marchers Raise Awareness for Veteran Suicides

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- CrossFit Fargo and the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation put together a ruck march to raise awareness for veteran suicides. Marchers started at the U.S.–Canada border and will finish at the…

Students Receive Bikes From Moorhead Police

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Five students at Horizon Middle School got to ride home on bikes that were gifts from Moorhead Police. "I just always wanted a bike," Angelo Zeleon, a 6th grader, said. The Moorhead…