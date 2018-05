EDC Baseball Roundup: West Fargo, Fargo Davies Advance to Title Game

West Fargo topped Grand Forks Red River 7-1; Davies beat Fargo North 4-1

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — West Fargo baseball took on Grand Forks Red River in the semifinals of the EDC Tournament. The Packers topped the RoughRiders 7-1 to advance to the title game.

In game two of the semis, Fargo Davies beat Fargo North 4-1.

The Eagles and Packers will square off in the championship game on Saturday.