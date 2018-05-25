EDC Softball Roundup: Crazy Fifth Inning Helps North Upset West Fargo

Valley City cruises to EDC final.
Jeremy Klein,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The defending state champs have some work to do on Saturday in order to get to the state tournament. Fifth-seeded Fargo North upset top-seeded West Fargo 6-3 on Friday at Sheyenne high school. With the win Fargo North clinches a spot in the state tournament.

The Spartans scored five runs in a crazy fifth inning which was capped off by an Ava Kalbrener home run. West Fargo plays Red River on Saturday with the winner clinching a spot in state.

In the second semifinal game, second-seeded Valley City used a five run third inning to cruise past sixth-seeded Fargo Davies 11-1 in six innings. Valley City will play Fargo North on Saturday for the EDC title. Both have clinched a spot in state. Davies will battle Sheyenne on Saturday with the winner advancing to state.

