Edgeley, ND Farmer Helps Grandson By Plowing His Proposal In His Field

EDGELEY, ND – Jaden Wirrenga wanted to propose to his girlfriend Brooke Beske in a special way, in a way she would always remember.

Both being from Fargo, Wirrenga decided to combine Midwest farming with family creativity, and his Grandpa Gene Hanson created that.

Jaden and Brooke drove to Edgeley where she was expecting her first airplane ride but as they were flying she saw more than just the scenery.

A message, about the size of 10 acres that says ‘Brooke will you marry me love Jaden’.

After landing, Jaden got on one knee, made the proposal and Brooke excitedly accepted in tears.