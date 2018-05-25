Farm Rescue Foundation To Raffle Off 5,000 Bushel Hopper Bin

The hopper bin was donated by Envision Cooperative in Rugby; the raffle will be held July 11

HORACE, N.D. — The Farm Rescue Foundation is set to raffle off a grain bin to help local farmers in need.

The 5,000 bushel hopper bin was donated for the raffle by Envision Cooperative in Rugby.

Fourteen sponsors have come together to help the Farm Rescue Foundation with the raffle, even if it means putting aside competition to help farmers in crisis situations.

“You know several banks up in Rugby that compete with each other in that community, but they see the need to help farmers and ranchers in that area so they come together and kind of joined forces with us,” said Dan Erdmann, the Marketing Communications Officer for Farm Rescue.

The raffle will take place on July 11 in Rugby.

For more information on purchasing raffle tickets, click here.