Farm Rescue Foundation To Raffle Off 5,000 Bushel Hopper Bin

The hopper bin was donated by Envision Cooperative in Rugby; the raffle will be held July 11
Tim Scott,

HORACE, N.D. — The Farm Rescue Foundation is set to raffle off a grain bin to help local farmers in need.

The 5,000 bushel hopper bin was donated for the raffle by Envision Cooperative in Rugby.

Fourteen sponsors have come together to help the Farm Rescue Foundation with the raffle, even if it means putting aside competition to help farmers in crisis situations.

“You know several banks up in Rugby that compete with each other in that community, but they see the need to help farmers and ranchers in that area so they come together and kind of joined forces with us,” said Dan Erdmann, the Marketing Communications Officer for Farm Rescue.

The raffle will take place on July 11 in Rugby.

For more information on purchasing raffle tickets, click here.

Related Post

Rainfall Welcomed by North Dakota’s Drought-...
Fargo’s Myriad Mobile to Make New App for Ag...
Prairie Roots Food Co-op Getting More Local Produc...
Hundreds of Drought-Stricken Ag Producers Still St...

You Might Like

Kindergartners Learn from NDSU's "Bug Man"

FARGO, N.D. -- Kids at Eagle Elementary wrapped up a week learning about bugs with a visit from Don Carey, or NDSU's "Bug Man." Carey works at NDSU's entomology department. He brought live bugs…

Justin Critt Found Guilty of Moorhead Murder & Arson

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) - A man accused of fatally beating a Moorhead woman and setting her house on fire has been found guilty. A Clay County District Court Jury on Friday afternoon convicted Justin Critt of 2nd degree murder and…