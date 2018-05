Marshall Downing

Morning Meteorologist

Marshall Downing came to Fargo in May of 2018 as a graduate of Mississippi State University. As a military kid, he traveled across the country growing up and got a taste for connecting with others and scientific curiosity. This combination led to a career in Broadcast Meteorology. He is excited to add North Dakota to the list of places that made an impact on him. He also loves to watch Formula 1 racing, read wide varieties of books, try out new recipes, and enjoy exercise from climbing to running to yoga.