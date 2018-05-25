Michelle Fischbach Resigns Senate Seat, Sworn in as MN’s Lt. Gov.

Courtesy: KMSP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) – State Senator Michelle Fischbach of Paynesville resigned from the state senate and took the oath of office Friday, officially becoming Minnesota’s lieutenant governor.

Fischbach, a Republican, has kept her state senate seat so the GOP could hold its one seat majority in the upper chamber. With the session now over and Gov. Mark Dayton promising there will be no special session, Fischbach’s vote is no longer needed.

Fischbach was named lieutenant governor since she’s the president of Minnesota’s senate. That happened after Tina Smith was nominated by Dayton to fill former Sen. Al Franken’s seat after he resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Fischbach sued twice to try and hold onto both positions.

A special election will be held to fill Fischbach’s open seat on Election Day, November 6th.