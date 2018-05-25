New Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks General Manager Optimistic about 2018 Season

New entertainment options and promotional events set stage for 2018 season

FARGO, N.D. — As the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks take the field in their 23rd season at Newman Outdoor Field, General Manager Matt Rau is optimistic about his squad in his first year at the helm.

“I think we’re going to be a very exciting team this year. Pitching has been pretty spot–on to start the year. Look at six games, we’ve had over 60 strikeouts as a staff; that’s something you don’t see a lot. It’s been refreshing to be around these guys, they have a lot of fun, we have a lot of fun with them,” said Rau.

While the team is poised to compete towards the top of the American Association, Rau says some new parts of the game day experience will make fans excited.

“We have a couple of new traveling acts coming in, Mad Chad, extreme pogo, some guys that were on America’s Got Talent are going to be making appearances,” said Rau.

The fun goes beyond what people see on the field.

“There’s plenty of fireworks events throughout the course of the summer, new promotions going on every night, new games, new ways to entertain people who may not be the biggest baseball fan out there. There’s always something to see here,” said Rau.

The RedHawks have a homestand from tonight until next Wednesday, with promotional events like The Big Lebowski Night and Star Wars Night all on the agenda.

Assistant General Manager Karl Hoium says the secret to coming up with fun promotions is staying on top of trends.

“Getting our staff into a room and talk about pop culture stuff, if there are any anniversaries. It’s the twentieth anniversary of ‘The Big Lebowski’; that’s why we decided to go that route. Star Wars has been out in the spotlight again with the new movies coming out so we wanted to continue with that,” said Hoium.

As the season gets underway, Rau says the ultimate goal is simple.

“Let’s get us back into the playoffs and let’s make a run at this championship,” said Rau.

The RedHawks play the Lincoln Salt Dogs from tonight until Sunday, then they play a home series against the Sioux Falls Canaries until next Wednesday.