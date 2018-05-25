Play of the Week Nominees: May 25

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week are a pair of web gems from the diamond.

Sheyenne’s Abi Bueling lays out to make a catch against Fargo North to end the inning.

But is it better than what happened in the Region 2 baseball championship. Hillsboro-Central Valley’s Connor Aanderud goes into foul territory to make the tough catch in his catchers gear.

Both plays are great, but which is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on our website poll and on the poll on our twitter @kvrrsports. The winner will be revealed on Monday.