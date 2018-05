RedHawks Down Saltdogs in Home Opener

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks came out victorious in the team’s home opener 5-3 over Lincoln on Friday night.

Keury De La Cruz pounded out four hits and had three RBI to lead Fargo-Moorhead. Charlie Valerio and Leobaldo Pina each had doubles in the win. Fargo-Moorhead and Lincoln will square off again on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.