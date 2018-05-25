Ruck Marchers Raise Awareness for Veteran Suicides

They marched from the border 20 pounds in their rucksacks
Angela Shen,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — CrossFit Fargo and the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation put together a ruck march to raise awareness for veteran suicides.

Marchers started at the U.S.–Canada border and will finish at the North Dakota–South Dakota border. They stopped at Centennial Park in Moorhead.

Each marcher carries 20 pounds of weight inside their rucksack to represent the heavy gear soldiers carry.

Four teams are doing the march, each rucking six 10–mile increments.

“It feels amazing actually. Just a little bit of blisters and what not on the bottom of the feet but it’s a great feeling of able to have the community support us as much as they have. We’re a little over halfway and by tomorrow we’ll get to the finish,” Jeremy Donais, a marcher, said.

The march will end tomorrow, and the teams will have an after party to celebrate what they accomplished.

Related Post

Hundreds Advocate for Gun Reform at March for Our ...
Demonstrators March to Raise Awareness for Climate...
Sanford Health Hosts Veterans’ Appreciation ...
Perfect Weather for “Icing the Stigma”

You Might Like

Ruck Marchers Raise Awareness for Veteran Suicides

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- CrossFit Fargo and the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation put together a ruck march to raise awareness for veteran suicides. Marchers started at the U.S.–Canada border and will finish at the…

Students Receive Bikes From Moorhead Police

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Five students at Horizon Middle School got to ride home on bikes that were gifts from Moorhead Police. "I just always wanted a bike," Angelo Zeleon, a 6th grader, said. The Moorhead…