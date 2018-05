Semi Fire Near Fergus Falls Slows Traffic on I-94

Courtesy: KFGO

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – A semi caught fire along Interstate 94 between Fergus Falls and Rothsay, Minn. Friday.

Traffic was backed up in the westbound lanes of the highway for miles as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were no injuries. Westbound traffic may encounter a detour at exit 50.