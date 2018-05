Viking’s Adam Thielen Gets A Bobblehead

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and museum releasing limited edition Adam Thielen bobbleheads in his Minnesota State University, Mankato and Minnesota Vikings uniforms.

MILWAUKEE, WI — It’s an announcement that’s making Minnesotans bob their heads in approval.

The Detroit Lakes native played at Minnesota State -Mankato.

It’s Thielen’s first bobblehead.

The two officially licensed bobbleheads cost $40 each, or $75 for the set of two.

They’re only available from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

