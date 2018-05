American Association: RedHawks Pick Up Big Win Over Lincoln

FARGO, N.D. — The F-M RedHawks picked up a big win over the Lincoln Saltdogs on Saturday.

Devan Ahart hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first en route to the 11-6 victory.

The RedHawks face the Saltdogs for the third and final game of the series at 1 p.m. on Sunday