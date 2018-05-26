Bikers Start Up Their Engines for Third Annual “Leather Up for Lupus” Ride

The bikers drove to and from Detroit Lakes with stops in Fergus Falls and Deer Creek

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Seven years ago, Sean Scheiben received some shocking news: a diagnosis with lupus.

“I was a little freaked out at first I guess, but once I got it under control, it’s just a daily struggle,” said Sean Scheiben.

Schiben takes daily doses of medication to lessen his symptoms, but he doesn’t let the disease dominate his life.

“Flare ups can get tough at times, but you know, one day at a time, just keep going,” said Sean.

Sean’s wife, Cylinda, has stood by his side through the ups and downs of the disease.

“Lupus can go into remission where he has no pain for weeks and days at a time, and then he can be hit with a flare and he could be in major pain for anywhere from a day to weeks to months,” said Cylinda.

Three years ago, Schiben’s friend and fellow Eagle, Earl Skogen, as well as the American Bikers for Awareness, Training, and Education (ABATE) of Minnesota, came together to come up with the idea for the ride to raise awareness for Lupus Link Minnesota.

More than 50 bikers have revved up their engines for a 120 mile journey to and from Detroit Lakes, with stops in Fergus Falls and Deer Creek.

Sean says the community support of the ride has been incredible.

“I was impressed. I was happy to see 50 bikes out here and supporting lupus. My mom came up from the cities, my son came up with his boss to ride in it, and hopefully next year, get some more family to come up here,” said Sean.

Many are riding to find a cure, and even though it has yet to be found, Sean isn’t letting that disease control his ride.

The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that 1.5 million Americans have some form of lupus, and that most symptoms could be handled with a daily dosage of medication.