EDC Baseball Roundup: Davies Upsets West Fargo to Grab Title

Fargo North and Red River advance to state tournament.

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Fargo Davies Eagles knocked off top-seeded West Fargo to grab the EDC title 8-1 on Saturday. In other state qualifying games, the Fargo North Spartans took it to the Grand Forks Central Knights 12-2 in six innings.

A Grand Forks school will be advancing to state. The Red River Roughriders shut out Shanley in the opening game of the day 3-0 to capture a spot in the state tournament.

The state tournament begins on Thursday, May 31 at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. Below is a schedule of the opening round.

W1 Williston vs. E4 Grand Forks Red River at 11:30 a.m.

E2 West Fargo vs. W3 Minot at approximately 2 p.m.

E1 Fargo Davies vs. W4 Mandan at approximately 4:30 p.m.

W2 Bismarck Century vs. E3 Fargo North at approximately 7 p.m.