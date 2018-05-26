EDC Softball Roundup: Valley City Shuts Out North to Claim Title

West Fargo and Sheyenne grab state tournament spots.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Becca Thompson had quite the EDC tournament for the Valley City Hi-Liners. The slugger smacked her fourth and fifth home runs of the tournament on Saturday in the 9-0 win over Fargo North to claim the EDC title.

In the state qualifying games, West Fargo defeated Red River 9-5 to grab a spot in the state tournament. West Fargo has won 20-consecutive North Dakota softball state championships. Number 21 is still in the Packers sights. Sheyenne used a home run from Kiley Washniewski to hold off Fargo Davies 6-3 in the other state qualifying game.

The state tournament starts on Thursday, May 31 at Mickelson Fields in Fargo. Below is a schedule of the opening round.

W1 Bismarck High vs. E4 Sheyenne at 11 a.m.

E2 Fargo North vs. W3 Dickinson at approximately 1:30 p.m.

E1 Valley City vs. W4 Minot at approximately 4 p.m.

W2 Bismarck Century vs. E3 West Fargo at approximately 6:30 p.m.