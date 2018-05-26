Eyemart Express Offers Discount for Military Members

They also have a 10 percent everyday discount for members of the military

FARGO, N.D. — Eyemart Express is offering a discount to veterans and military members for Memorial Day Weekend.

All military members and their families will get 20 percent off their glasses through June 2.

After that, there is still a 10 percent military discount everyday after June 3.

Eyemart Express is also donating 2,000 pairs of glasses to veterans in need through Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“I think it’s important that we say thank you to our veterans, our active duty military everyday, but especially now on Memorial Day weekend. So I’m honored to be able to say on behalf of Eyemart Express family, thank you for your service,” said Jayson Daniel, district manager.

Eyemart Express in Fargo partners with an eye doctor next door to its store to make it convenient for people to get their glasses.