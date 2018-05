Police Search For Stabbing Suspect In Attack That Doesn’t Appear To Be Random

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police are looking for the suspect in an early morning stabbing.

The police department says just before 5:45 a.m. Sunday, they responded to the I-29 underpass on 13th Avenue for a stabbing.

On scene, they found a male with a non-life threatening stab wound. He was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known.

A K-9 search for the suspect was unsuccessful.

Police say the attack does not appear to be random.

Officers are currently reviewing surveillance video in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.