RedHawks Give Up Three Home Runs in Loss to Lincoln

Devan Ahart hit a solo home run in the loss

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — Devan Ahart blasted his third home run in two games, but three two-run home runs in the third, fourth, and fifth from Lincoln lead to an 11-4 win over the RedHawks in front of 2,173 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Sunday afternoon. The RedHawks had already clinched the series win with victories in the first two games, but Lincoln was able to escape the series without being swept with today’s win.

Fargo-Moorhead opened the scoring with runs in the first and second inning, but Lincoln answered back with two-run home runs by Angel Reyes and Brandon Jacobs in the third and fourth inning, respectively, and two more runs in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead.

Ahart’s home run in the seventh inning got the RedHawks back within four after the Saltdogs plated a run in the top half of the inning. But Lincoln piled on two more in the ninth to take a 9-3 lead into the bottom of the final inning. Fargo-Moorhead was able to get one across in the ninth thanks to an error by the Saltdogs’ third baseman, but it wasn’t enough as the RedHawks fell 9-4.

Former RedHawks pitcher, Tyler Herron got the win for the Saltdogs. He pitched 6.2 innings for Lincoln while giving up three runs and eight hits and struck out two and walked two. Herron is 2-1 in his first year with Lincoln after playing in the previous four seasons with the RedHawks.

Trey McNutt was credited with the loss after giving up six runs in five innings of work for the RedHawks in his second start of the season. McNutt struck out eight and walked two to move to 0-1 for the season.

The RedHawks will begin a three-game series with division rivals Sioux Falls Canaries tomorrow night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.