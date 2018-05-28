3rd Annual Osgood Memorial Day Veterans Appreciation Golf Event

FARGO, N.D. — For the third year in a row, Osgood holds its Memorial Day Veterans Appreciation Golf Event.

All active, former and retired military personnel get a free day of golf to enjoy with their friends and family.

Staff at Osgood says it’s a great opportunity to say thank you for their service while also giving them a day to spend outdoors with loved ones.

They also say they want to continue this tradition for years to come.

“The guys and gals love it it’s really funny to thank them for their service and then they thank us for putting this on and the work we do versus what they’ve done is so minimal, it’s so easy for us and it’s a honor to do it for them but they’re so thankful,” said Lisa Schwinden, the Osgood PGA Head Golf Professional.

The day also offered free golf lessons and a tournament.