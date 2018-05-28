What You Can See in the Night Sky This Week

You Might Like
3rd Annual Osgood Memorial Day Veterans Appreciation Golf Event
FARGO, N.D. -- For the third year in a row, Osgood holds its Memorial Day Veterans Appreciation Golf Event. All active, former and retired military personnel get a free day of golf to enjoy…
Patriot Tour Brings American Flag Across 48 States: Stops in Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- A 14,500 mile motorcycle journey is stopping in West Fargo to hand over the American flag traveling through 48 states. Throughout the 110 day journey, more than 150,000 riders from…
Veteran Honors Memorial Day with Other Members of CrossFit Ice House by Completing Honor Work Out
FARGO, N.D. -- Whether you are attending a ceremony or spending the weekend at the lake, most people are celebrating Memorial Day in their own way. CrossFit Ice House is not only doing what…
