Fire Evacuates Moorhead Apartment Building

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Police evacuated a Moorhead apartment building after flames started in the kitchen of an apartment.

It happened around noon Monday on the five hundred block of 30th Avenue South.

By the time a crew arrived, police already got the building evacuated.

Crews knocked out the flames quickly and one person was checked out by FM Ambulance, but is not hurt.

“It was due to the residents from that unit. They were home when it happened, so very quick notification. Most of the units in the building, everyone should be able to get back into today other than the unit that had the fire,” Moorhead Fire Dept. Asst. Chief Gary Larsen said.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire, but officials say food was not the cause.