Patriot Tour Brings American Flag Across 48 States: Stops in Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A 14,500 mile motorcycle journey is stopping in West Fargo to hand over the American flag traveling through 48 states.

Throughout the 110 day journey, more than 150,000 riders from across the country, including many North Dakotans and Minnesotans, are expected to participate in this year’s Patriot Tour.

The trip raises money for disabled veterans and their families.

A group from Alexandria arrived in West Fargo this Memorial Day to hand off our nation’s flag.

“I grew up in the Vietnam era; I watched my contemporaries come home. They didn’t get any credit and I can’t let that happen. I can’t let veterans not get credit. They sacrificed so much and it’s one percent of us that takes care of 100 percent of us in terms of guaranteeing our freedoms,” said Kat Froslie, the event coordinator in Fargo.

Riders will take off towards Watertown, South Dakota tomorrow after breakfast.